Knox Jr Leaves Riders for NFL

Jeff Knox Jr. starred for two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and now he’s getting a look from the National Football League.

The 24-year-old linebacker signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend after the Riders granted his released to pursue the opportunity in the NFL.

“I love Rider National for giving me the opportunity to start my pro football career there and once a Rider always a Rider!,” stated Knox in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Knox made a massive impact in his two seasons with the Riders, being named the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Rookie after recording a franchise-record 114 defensive tackles during the 2015 season.

In two seasons with the Riders, Knox picked up 179 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, one interception and one sack in 35 games.

He was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 14.