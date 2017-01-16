Midget AAs Falter; Success for Other Minor Hockey Teams

The Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors dropped a pair of games on home ice over the weekend.

The Warriors started the weekend with a 6-2 loss to the Estevan Bruins on Saturday at Mosaic Place and couldn’t bounce back on Sunday, suffering a 4-2 loss to the Notre Dame Hounds at the Red Knight Arena.

A slow start cost the Warriors on Saturday as they were behind 3-0 before ten minutes were gone in the first period.

“We’re playing alright, but we could be doing better, we’re coming out and not starting strong in the first period,” said Warriors’ captain Dawson Kurz. “We’re only playing 40 minutes out of 60, so we could be doing better and our record shows that.”

Moose Jaw is still searching for their first win of 2017 with a 0-3-2 record in January so far. They sit at 8-15-5 on the year, which has them sitting in eighth place in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League.

Kurz said they’re at their best when they’re playing physical and, again, need to bring that more consistently throughout a game.

“In the first period (on Saturday) we weren’t finishing our checks and in the second and third we were really going through them, finishing our checks, and that makes them second guess going back to get pucks and helps us out a lot,” said Kurz.

After the slow first period on Saturday, the Warriors played the second place Bruins tight over the final 50 minutes of the game.

Kurz and Jordan Bryant scored in the second period as the Warriors cut the Bruins in half at 4-2 with 7:30 to go in the middle frame, but Estevan retook their three-goal lead with a power play marker from Dawson Schaff just 19 seconds before intermission.

Moose Jaw out-shot the Bruins 8-7 in the third period, registering two more shots in the frame than they had all game, but Estevan’s Kale Martens scored the only goal of the period to seal the win.

Zen Tucker turned away 26 shots in the loss on Saturday for the Warriors.

On Sunday, Josh Fitzpatrick opened the scoring for Moose Jaw with a power play goal late in the first period.

The Warriors and Hounds traded goals early in the second period with Kurz picking up his second of the weekend to put Moose Jaw in front 2-1, but the Hounds tied the score with 6:45 to go in the second.

The game remained even for most of the third period, but the Hounds finally broke through with a shorthanded goal from Aidan Strangeway with 4:19 to go in regulation and they added some insurance with a power play goal with 1:15 left.

Jacob Winowich took the loss on Sunday, making 24 saves for Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw returns to the ice this Thursday when they head to Wilcox to take on the Notre Dame Argos. Puck drops at 5 p.m. from the Duncan McNeill Arena.

Midget A: Warriors Open Weekend with Win

The Moose Jaw Midget A Warriors cruised to an easy 4-1 win over the Notre Dame Argos in Hockey Regina League action on Friday night at the Kinsmen Arena.

Cody Statham opened the scoring for Moose Jaw with a power play goal in the first period.

The Argos tied the game in the opening minute of the second period, but the Warriors answered right back with Sean Price finding the back of the net just 34 seconds later.

Taye Schoffer and Garrick Ward scored 1:22 apart later in the second to allow Moose Jaw to pull away for the win.

Tyler Hudson made 39 saves in goal for the win.

The Warriors are 3-11-7 on the year. They’re back on the ice on Friday when they head to Indian Head.

Bantam A: Warriors Split Weekend

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors had two very different results in a pair of Hockey Regina League games over the weekend.

The Warriors kicked things off with an 8-0 win over the Southey Marlins on Saturday afternoon, but they couldn’t carry that momentum over to Sunday as they lost 5-2 to the Regina Tigers at the Red Knight Arena.

Carter Benallick paced the offence in Saturday’s win, picking up a hat trick and six points for the Warriors. Nicolas Lougheed, Cruz Petruic, Jake McLean, Connor Lamb and Mikkel Hrechka also scored in the win.

On Sunday, Benallick stayed hot for the Warriors with a goal and two points, while Ben Peterson also scored once and added an assist in the loss.

Benallick scored just 18 seconds into the game and Peterson’s goal came just 1:52 into the second period, but the Warriors weren’t able to the ride the momentum of either goal and trailed 4-2 after two.

The Warriors, who are 8-7-1 in league play, are off now until Saturday when they host the Regina Buffalos at the Red Knight Arena.

Peewee A: Warriors Win Big

Coming off their big win at Hometown Hockey last weekend, the Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors continued to roll with an 8-2 win over the Regina Capitals on Saturday in Hockey Regina League action.

Braxton Hooper led the charge for the Warriors in the win with a hat trick, while Mitchell Parr picked up two goals and four points and Ashton Glova chipped in with two goals.

Chase Jocelyn scored just 1:03 into the game for Moose Jaw and they were off and running from there. They opened up a 3-1 lead after one and then extended that advantage to 5-2 after two.

Parr scored once and Hooper added two goals in the third period to seal the win for Moose Jaw.

The win moves the Warriors just four points back of the Regina Royals for first place with a 12-2-0 record. Moose Jaw has six games in hand on Regina.

The Warriors meet up with the Capitals for a rematch on Monday night at the Cooperators Centre. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

Atom A: Warriors Return to Win Column

After having their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped last weekend, the Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors found their way back into the win column on Saturday.

The Warriors skated past the Prairie Storm Thunder, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Red Knight Arena.

Bryce Boughen, Gage Nagel and Kieren Osberg all scored in the win for Moose Jaw.

The Warriors now sit at 11-2-1 on the year. They are off from league play until Jan. 29 when they travel to Regina to face the Blues.