Warriors Split Opening Weekend of Road Trip

Coming out of the first two games on their B.C. Division road trip, the Moose Jaw Warriors feel like they have more to give.

The Warriors opened the six-game trek with a 4-1 win over the last place Vancouver Giants on Friday, but then were shutout for the first time this season on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Royals in Victoria.

Moose Jaw were flat in Saturday’s loss to the Royals and it was an effort that the team isn’t coming away happy with.

“It was just a disappointing night all around, I thought that we were going to come out and play better to be honest,” said Assistant Coach Scott King on the Country 100 Post-Game Show after the game.

“We were real sluggish and to be honest, we didn’t do a lot of the little things it takes to win a hockey game. We had spurts where we were real good, had tons of pressure, shots and opportunities and couldn’t score, but if you’re looking at it from a 60-minute point of view, we just weren’t good enough.”

Consistency has been an issue for the Warriors over the course of the season and the team is looking to correct that as they continue their road trip moving into the new week.

“We started off a little slow on Saturday, weren’t finishing our checks or moving our feet, but in the third period we played better for sure and it showed on the shot clock,” said Captain Brett Howden. “We’ve got to fix our consistent and play like that the whole game.”

The Warriors started their road trip with the bottom two teams in the B.C. Division and the competition is only going to get tougher as they move through the division, facing the third place Kamloops Blazers Tuesday; the second place Kelowna Rockets Wednesday; and the division-leading Prince George Cougars on Friday.

While the opposing teams are going to get better, the Warriors are also looking to put together a better effort moving forward.

“Our first game that we won, we’ve still got a lot better than that, so all these next three games are going to be tough opponents and we’re excited to prove what we’ve got,” said Howden.

Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George all added key pieces at the WHL Trade Deadline and are sitting near the top of the league standings along with the Warriors. This week will serve as a good opportunity for Moose Jaw to measure themselves against some top competition.

“We don’t get to see these teams very much, just in the highlights against other teams, so it will be cool to see where we line up,” said Howden.

The Warriors still have work to do coming out of the weekend however.

“Some of our top guys need to be better, you’re going to have games where you’re not your best, but as a group, we haven’t put our best foot forward,” said King.

“As a player, you just have to flush Saturday’s game as fast as you can, realize that you’re a better team and move forward. Our top guys can better, the effort needs to be there and I still think we have more in the tank.”

The Warriors will be basing out of Kamloops for the next few days, they’re practicing at the Sandman Centre on Monday before facing the Blazers on Tuesday.