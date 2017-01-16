Peacock & Central Finish Strong at Invitational

Up-and-down is probably the best way to describe this past weekend for the Peacock Toilers and Central Cyclones as they played host to 14 out-of-town teams for the 2017 Moose Jaw Senior Girls Basketball Invitational.

Peacock ended up finishing in seventh place, beating the Prince Albert St. Mary Saints, 57-42, in their final game, while Central came in 13th place after winning their final two games, including a 55-33 win over Lake Lenore to wrap things up on Saturday.

“We’re a young team and part of that is learning how to step up your game against better teams, but we’re coming,” said Peacock head coach Vaughn Crone following the tournament.

“We didn’t come with the energy that we needed to play the better teams in our division and in our 4A division, we’re going to have to show when we play those teams and that’s what we’re hoping to take away from this weekend.”

The Toilers opened the tournament with a 69-35 win over Lake Lenore on Thursday night, but they then fell 56-43 to Melfort in the quarterfinals on Friday to drop out of title contention.

Peacock lost their first game on Saturday, falling 51-31 to North Battleford, to drop into the seventh place game, which they ended up winning.

Crone said that they were at their best over the weekend when they were able to get running and they need to do that more consistently.

“When we transition, get down the floor and get a look quick, the more we can create panic for someone else, the better off we are at the end of the night,” he said. “It takes a lot of energy for that and we’ve got to be prepared game in and game out.”

Central's Aby Korbo drives into traffic in the key against Lake Lenore during the Moose Jaw Senior Girls Basketball Invitational on Saturday at Peacock. (Photo: Marc Smith)

The Cyclones opened the tournament with back-to-back losses, falling to Estevan 66-43 in their opener on Thursday night and then again 48-29 to Yorkton Regional in the consolation quarterfinal on Friday.

Central would find their game on Saturday however, beating Meadow Lake, 44-23, and then topping Lake Lenore in their final game.

Much like how the tournament played out, the Cyclones started slow in the win over Lake Lenore.

“We were a bit shaky in the first half, but came out strong at the end,” said Central sophomore Aby Korbo.

Despite not seeing the success that they had hoped for early in the tournament, the Cyclones are coming away happy with the progress that they made, learning more about their game.

“We worked on our passing a lot and playing as a team and that’s important,” said Korbo.

“We’re still learning, but we’re really coming together as a team.”

Lumsden and Prince Albert Carlton met for the tournament title on Saturday night.

Peacock and Central will be back on the court for league play on Tuesday night. The Cyclones host the Vanier Spirits, while the Toilers are home to the Caronport Cougars. Both games tip off at 6:20 p.m.