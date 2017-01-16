Foster & Bast Excited About Joining Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors have plenty of new faces in the lineup since the WHL Trade Deadline, bringing in five new forwards in four trades.

20-year-old centre Thomas Foster made his Warrior debut at home before the team left for their six-game B.C. Division road trip, while 19-year-old right winger Spencer Bast joined up with the team on the road out to B.C.

The Warriors are looking for both players to help out with their depth over the second half of the season.

Foster Looking Forward to Playoff Run

Foster hasn’t been to the post-season since his second season in the Western Hockey League and the Slave Lake, Alberta product is exciting about the opportunity in front of him after being acquired by the Warriors ahead of Tuesday’s WHL Trade Deadline.

“I haven’t been in the playoffs since I was 17, it was a lot of fun and the most exciting hockey I’ve played, so I’m looking forward to getting back to that,” said Foster.

In three games so far with the Warriors, Foster has one goal and two points, giving him 11 goals and 30 points in 41 games this season.

Foster’s billing coming into Moose Jaw is a hard working, two-way player and that’s what he’s hoping to bring to the Warriors night-in and night-out. “I’m a 200-foot player, I can play any forward position and I play with speed, hard-nosed, win battles and will fit in where ever the coach wants me to,” said Foster.

So far, Foster has been pushed into action with the Warriors’ second line as Noah Gregor battles a lower body injury that has kept him out for the past three games.

Foster’s first goal as a Warrior came on Friday when faced off with his former team, the Vancouver Giants, for the first time.

He said he had mixed emotions leaving the only WHL team that he’s played for, but looking forward to what’s in front of him with the Warriors.

“I’ll miss my billets, a lot of the teammates were good guys and the whole organization really treated me well, but I was really excited to find out about the trade and come to Moose Jaw,” said Foster. “It was bittersweet, but like I said, I’m pretty excited.

“The guys have been great so far here and the Warriors are a winning organization, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Bast Excited for Bigger Role

Spencer Bast was dealt from one contender to another, so his situation is a bit different than that of Foster.

Bast was being pushed down the lineup with the Kamloops Blazers after they made a few additions around the trade deadline. Now with the Warriors, Bast will be leaned on to provide experience in the team’s bottom-six.

“I knew I was on the bubble in Kamloops and getting the opportunity to come close to home and be on a really good team in Moose Jaw has me really excited,” said Bast.

The Macklin, Saskatchewan product had six goals and 11 points in 40 games before joining the Warriors and playing in both of the team’s games this past weekend.

“I’m excited to come here, see what I can bring to the team and bring some energy,” said Bast.

Gaining Chemistry On the Road

One benefit to the timing of the WHL Trade Deadline and the Warriors’ six-game B.C. Division road trip is that the new Warriors will get a chance to bond with their teammates out on the road.

“Road trips are good to get to know people, so we’ll be able to get to know one another and come closer as a group,” said Foster.

Bast joined the team during their stop in Revelstoke, B.C. and he said it was a different experience jumping on a bus with a different team.

“They’re all really great guys, so it’s going good so far,” said Bast. “It’s good to get to know everybody out on the road.”

There was one familiar face on the Warriors’ bus for Bast as he and Tanner Jeannot know each other well from their battles in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

“First thing Tanner said was it brought back the Battlefords Stars against Yorkton Maulers days, so it was nice to have that little bit of familiarity with the team,” said Bast.

The Warriors split their two opening games of the road trip on Friday and Saturday. They face the Blazers in Kamloops on Tuesday.