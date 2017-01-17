Warriors Head into Kamloops Tonight

The Moose Jaw Warriors continue along the road in the B.C. Division on Tuesday as they make their way to Kamloops to battle the Blazers.

Moose Jaw will be looking to bounce back from being shutout for the first time in Victoria on Saturday, which gave them a split of the opening weekend games.

WHL-leading goal scorer Jayden Halbgewachs doesn’t feel like the Warriors their best game yet on the road trip.

“We got off to a slow start in the first two games, so hopefully we can pick it up here in Kamloops and get our groove back by playing our game, simple and fast,” said Halbgewachs, who has a WHL-high 38 goals this season.

Assistant coach Scott King challenged his top players on the Country 100 Post-Game Show following Saturday’s loss and Halbgewachs agreed that they need to be better moving forward.

“Our top forwards haven’t brought our game and the younger guys haven’t been able to follow because we aren’t playing our best,” said Halbgewachs. “I just need to come out here and play a strong game and hopefully other guys will follow. When our top lines are going, it brings up everyone.

“It all starts with us and then everyone following, but we need to come out and have a strong start and carry that throughout the whole game.”

The Warriors will be going against Team Canada goalie Connor Ingram in Tuesday’s game and Halbgewachs said the team needs to send as many pucks and as much traffic as possible to the net against a goalie like Ingram.

“We’ve struggled with out-shooting other teams, but this will be one where we have to out-shoot them,” he said. “We need to just fire pucks on net, the more chances that we get, the more opportunities we have to score.”

The Warriors and Blazers hit the ice at 9 p.m. from the Sandman Centre. Voice of the Warriors James Gallo will have all the action, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 8:40 p.m.

Moose Jaw heads to Kelowna on Wednesday and then finishes the B.C. portion of the trip by battling Nikita Popugaev and the Prince George Cougars on Friday. The Warriors wrap up the road trip in Edmonton on Sunday.