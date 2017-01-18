Warriors Drop 2nd Straight; Fall to Blazers

The Moose Jaw Warriors created opportunities throughout Tuesday’s game in Kamloops, but they were unable to convert and fell 4-1 to the Blazers at Sandman Centre.

Thomas Foster had the lone goal for the Warriors, while World Junior goalie Connor Ingram turned away 24 shots to backstop Kamloops to the win.

The Warriors made adjustments to their lines to start the game and the changes resulted in pressure, but unfortunately it didn’t bring any goals.

Approaching the midway point of the period, Kamloops forward Garrett Pilon charged to the Moose Jaw goal line and broke up a pass from the Warriors defenceman, Pilon then drove to the Warriors crease where he slid in the game’s first goal.

Just 45 seconds into the second period and on the power play, Blazers defenceman Joe Gatenby put a shot along the ice from the blue-line that beat Zach Sawchenko to add to the Kamloops lead.

Moose Jaw had their opportunities throughout the second period, they out-shot the Blazers 14-13 in the frame and had numerous chances in close quarters to the Kamloops net, but weren’t able to hammer the puck over the goal line.

Kamloops was back on the power play to start the third period and once again they were able to convert, Deven Sideroff’s shot from the left circle deflected off of a defenceman stick and then flipped over Sawchenko and over the goal line to make it 3-0.

Just after the ten minute mark, they extended their lead on a goal from Rudolfs Balcers, the Warriors were able to break up the shutout at 11:24 when Thomas Foster scored his 12th of the season and second as a Warrior.

Kamloops out-shot the Warriors 36-25; Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw’s road trip continues on Wednesday in Kelowna with a battle against the Rockets. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 8:40 p.m.