Bantam AA Warriors Earn Win in Regina

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors skated to their first win of 2017 on Tuesday night in the Queen City, knocking off the Regina Aces, 2-1, at the Al Ritchie Arena.

Jaxsen Wiebe had the game-winning goal and two points in the win for the Warriors as they improved their record to 9-10-1 and moved past the Aces into fifth place in the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League’s South Division.

Ethan Bachiu opened the scoring for the Warriors on the power play with 2:40 to go in the second period and that’s the way the score stayed until late in the third period.

Wiebe provided some insurance for the Warriors with 5:30 to go in the third and it was needed as the Aces picked up a goal from Cole Sillinger with just 1:12 left in regulation.

The Warriors held the fort from there to earn a hard fought one-goal win, backstopped by goalie Jaxson Taupert.

Moose Jaw returns to the ice this weekend for games in Estevan and Weyburn on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.