Successful Weekend in Calgary for Local Speed Skaters

The Moose Jaw Speed Skating Club is right in the thick of their season as they head off to meets every weekend around the province and Western Canada.

This past weekend, four local skaters were in Calgary for the Alberta Indoor Long Track meet at the Olympic Oval. Moose Jaw's Tye Nicholson receives his bronze medal at the Alberta Long Track Speed Skating meet in Calgary on the weekend. (Submitted photo)

Tye Nicholson brought home the only medal for the local skaters, collecting a bronze in the mixed Division 5 overall standings. Nicholson finished fourth in the 500-metre mass start race and then placed third in the 100m and 300m races.

Kayden Cletheroe finished 14th and sister Kharma was 16th in the same division as Nicholson while taking part in their first oval competition.

13-year-old Molly Morris put together some strong performances throughout the weekend, placing 10th in the 13-14 T2T female division. She said she's coming away happy with how things went during the meet.

“In Calgary I was able to get a lot of things done, I beat some of my best times and I had a lot of fun, it was a good experience,” said Morris.

Morris’ best two finishes came in the 300m and 1200m mass start races as she finished third in both races, while picking up a seventh place finish, and setting a new personal best time, in the 3000m and ninth in the 500m.

“I really worked hard a lot this season and I thought it paid off on the weekend,” said Morris, who’s been competitively speed skating since she was four years old.

There’s still plenty of season left for Morris and she added that she’s working hard towards her goals.

“I’d like to try and make it to Canada West for short track and for long track, I’d like to make it to Canadians,” she said. “I’m going to have to train hard, have fun and have some good races.”

The Moose Jaw Speed Skating Club is in their busy stretch right now with meets seemingly every weekend.

Coach Carolyn Jarock said the team has been showing a lot of progress across the board so far this season.

“They’re doing really well, they did really well in the early part of the season during short track, a lot of medals,” said Jarock.

“They’re all having fun this year, they get along pretty well and enjoy training together. Results are nice and we love it when our kids do well, but they’re also having a great time being kids.”

The club will be sending a number of skaters, including Morris, to Regina this weekend for the Regina Long Track meet.