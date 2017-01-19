Burke’s Blast Beats Rockets in Overtime

A much needed win for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night.

Brayden Burke scored 3:05 into the extra frame as the Warriors knocked off the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at Prospera Place.

The Warriors were coming off a pair of losses in Victoria and Kamloops that saw the team score just one goal and play over 120 minutes of shutout hockey. They now sit at .500 on their road trip with a 2-2-0-0 record heading into Prince George on Friday night to wrap up the B.C. portion of the six-game trek.

Wednesday night’s opening period saw the teams established a quick pace which featured several rushes up the ice, hard plays along the offensive walls, there was puck scrambles in front of both nets, and keys saves in close quarters by both goaltenders which kept the game scoreless after one period.

Two and a half minutes into the second period, Branden Klatt and Yan Khomenko fought the puck off the right Kelowna wall. With a delayed penalty coming to the Rockets, Klatt’s shot was block and the puck came to a pinching Matt Sozanski who ripped the puck top shelf for his second of the year.

Kelowna was given a golden opportunity to tie the game shortly after when the Warriors handed them a two-man advantage for 51 seconds. The Warriors penalty kill was strong as it leaned on goalie Brody Willms and were able to keep the Rockets off the board.

Moose Jaw was put on the power play with five and a half minutes left in the period, Burke whistled a pass from the right circle to Captain Brett Howden inside the left circle where he ripped a shot to the back of the net for his 23rd of the year, giving Moose Jaw a 2-0 lead.

Three minutes later and just after a Warriors power play, the Rockets stormed up the ice and veteran Nick Merkley was able to convert on a wraparound to make it a one-goal game after forty minutes.

Kelowna was able to find the game-tying goal just over four minutes into the third period when Calvin Thurkauf led a two-on-two rush up the ice on the right wing and then snapped the puck over the glove of Willms to even the game at two.

The rest of regulation saw both teams create scoring chances, but neither was able to notch the game winning goal which led to overtime.

With two minute to go in the extra period, Burke came off the right wall and drove to the high slot where he let a hard wrist shot go that beat Kelowna goalie Michael Herringer, handing the Warriors the big win.

Burke finished with a goal and two points and Willms had 30 saves to backstop the Warriors to the win.

Moose Jaw was 1-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors have Thursday off for travel and then face the Cougars on Friday night, they finish the road trip on Sunday in Edmonton.