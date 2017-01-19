Generals Fall in Shootout to Blazers

It was a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday night in the Bridge City as the Moose Jaw Generals lost 6-5 in a shootout against the Saskatoon Blazers.

Moose Jaw trailed 2-1 after one, led 4-3 after two, extended that lead to two goals early in the third, but couldn’t find a way to close out the win.

Tanner Manz had two goals for the Generals during their three-goal second period that allowed them to take the lead away from the Blazers. Reece Newkirk also scored in the second and finished with two points in loss, while Austen Flaman picked up two assists.

Jarid Morhart got Moose Jaw on the board midway through the first period after Saskatoon opened with two quick goals to start the game, chasing Matt Lenz from the Moose Jaw net after just two shots.

Joey Prebushewski had the other goal for Moose Jaw, extending their lead to 5-3 just over six minutes into the third period, but the Blazers scored twice in the final ten minutes, including Kaden Boser’s game-tying goal with 2:26 remaining in regulation.

Hunter Arps took the loss in goal for Moose Jaw, turning away 14 shots over the final 55 minutes of regulation and overtime.

In the shootout, Brendan Kemp scored on Moose Jaw’s first shot, but then Saskatoon goalie Matthew Pesenti shut the door for the next six shooters to pick up the 2-1 win in skills contest.

The loss didn’t hurt the Generals in the standings as they actually gained ground on the Regina Pat Canadians for first place in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League. With Regina’s 3-2 loss in Yorkton, the Generals moved two points back of top spot.

The Generals will head back up to Saskatoon on Saturday night to battle the Contacts. Puck drops at 8 p.m. from the Schroh Arena.