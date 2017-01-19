Celebrating Canada’s favourite sport after another year of learning the ins and outs of the game.

Wednesday was Hockey Day at Riverview as the Hockey Canada Skills Academy hosted their annual year-end wind-up with scrimmages throughout the afternoon at the Bert Hunt Arena.

The program now has six years under its belt and is still going strong.

“It’s a hectic day, but a fun day, the parents come out, the grandparents come out, everybody is on the ice together playing full scrimmages, this year we had certified refs, but they’re actually kids from the program, so you can see the evolution of the program as kids are getting involved in the game in different ways,” said Riverview teacher Jeff Kitts, who along with James Irving from Empire helps to run the program.

Students are given the option to take part in the hockey program as part of their physical education. It doesn’t matter if they’ve played minor hockey or don’t even know how to skate.

Riverview grade 12 student Katie Rolfe started in the program five years ago.

“In elementary school I didn’t know anything about hockey, I was just kind of thrown into it and I really enjoy it now, I like the skills that I’ve learned and I feel like I can use them in the future somewhere,” said Rolfe.

When Rolfe started in the program, she could barely skate and after five years of practice is now a competent hockey player.

“I started in grade 8 and could barely skate,” she said. “I feel like I can do it with my friends now, I may not be in a league or anything, but if my friends wanted to go play hockey, I could do it.

“It’s especially nice to know because it’s Canada’s sport.”

About 60 students from Riverview, Empire and Westmount took part in the program this year with it being offered from grades 4-12.

“It was seven years ago we received the go-ahead for this program and our division, Prairie South, has supported us for six years,” said Kitts. “Initially we didn’t have a lot of kids, but they gave us a chance to grow and it exploded.

“We didn’t envision this at the beginning. We had a vision that we wanted kids with no experience and those that played and then when we went to the grades 4-6, even that we didn’t expect to be that big with the onus on the parents to get the gear to school, but it exploded that year and it’s stayed big ever since.”

Rolfe is a strong example of the progress that the kids can make in the program and Kitts added that they see a ton of growth in the abilities of the kids throughout the year.

“We have really competitive groups that really push each other,” said Kitts. “Our grade 7-8s from day one of dryland, it was about pushing each other and it carries into every practice every day. When you have people around you that want to get better, you’re going to be forced to get better.”

While the students learn about the sport, they also get the chance to learn teamwork skills as part of the program and the most important part is having fun.

“We’re a team mentality, but we’re not a team that plays other teams, so we do need to have fun and the kids have to make them fun together and not picking at each other,” said Kitts.

“Minor hockey is very competitive, fans, parents, everything is competitive, so our goal is to get that love of hockey, keep that love of hockey and improve along the way.”