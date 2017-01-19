Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Recap

Four games hit the court on Wednesday night in the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League.

In the junior girls division, the Peacock Toilers picked up a 52-30 win over the Cornerstone Falcons in a battle of the undefeateds.

Anna Maelde led the charge for Peacock with 22 points in the win, while Cassandra Lamb chipped in with seven. Grace Geradts powered Cornerstone’s attack in the loss with 13.

The Toilers remained undefeated at 4-0 with the win. Cornerstone falls to 3-1.

The Central Cyclones improved their record to 3-2 with a 39-15 win over the Riverview/Mortlach Royals, who fell to 0-3 with the loss. Alexa Watterson and Tamra Keeve had eight points each to pace the Cyclones in the win.

It was the second straight win this week for Central, who knocked off Central Butte on Monday.

On the boys side, the Central Gold Cyclones scored a dominating 93-7 win over the Cornerstone/Riverview Falcons. Central actually held the Falcons scoreless in the first half. Khubbee Hardil had a game-high 27 points in the win for Central.

The win keeps Central perfect at 5-0 on the year, while the Falcons drop to 0-4.

The Vanier White Vikings bounced back from Monday’s loss to Peacock Green by heading into Central Butte and knocking off the Bulldogs, 48-36, on Wednesday. Phil O’Reilly scored a game-high 18 points in the win for Vanier, while Andrew Cleave picked up 17 in the loss for Central Butte.

Vanier improves to 2-3 with the win and Central Butte drops 1-3.

The league is off now until Wednesday, Feb. 1.