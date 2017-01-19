Big Win for Barker in Cash League

Two of the top teams in the Original 16 Cash League went head-to-head on Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.

Penny Barker and the BTN Chartered Accountants rink moved into second place thanks to a 6-3 win over Joel Jordison and the Seaborn Insurance rink, who drop down to the third with the loss.

The two sides traded deuces in the first two ends, but then Barker took control with one in the third and a steal of one in the fourth to go up 4-2. After a blank in the fifth, Barker extend their lead to 5-2 with another steal in the sixth and Jordison wouldn’t get any closer.

Barker and company improve to 11-1 on the year with the win, while Jordison’s rink fell to 11-2.

The top ranked Matt Froehlich rink were idle this week, remaining 12-1.

In other action on Wednesday, Wade Gray and the Protec Video rink (3-10) knocked off Patrick Ackerman and the Ackerman Ag Services rink (1-11), 9-3.

Donna Ackerman and the Team Redgoat rink (4-9) topped Warren Marcotte and the Fountain Tire Moose Jaw rink (6-7), 9-5.

Ralph Courtnage and the Terra Grain Fuels (9-4) scored a 7-3 win over Bob Desjarlais and the Kal Tire rink (5-8).

Lorraine Arguin’s Easy Care Living rink (9-3) picked up an 8-6 win over Joe Gunnis and the EMJ Marketing rink (2-10).

Murray Stroeder and the BNC Truck and Trailer rink (7-6) won 10-1 over Jerry Cherneski and the Chillers rink (4-9).

Ben Gamble and the Boston Pizza Main & Thatcher rink (6-6) rolled to an 11-4 win over Ryan Wenarchuk and the John’s Music rink (5-8).

The league returns to the ice next Wednesday.