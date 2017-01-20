Warriors Hall of Famer Involved in Bus Crash

Moose Jaw Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame inductee Jerome Bechard and his Southern Professional Hockey League team, the Columbus Cottonmouths, were involved in a bus rollover while travelling on Thursday.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, all 24 players and staff on the bus were taken to hospital, three with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 20 of those involved in the rollover were released from hospital a short while after the crash.

The team’s bus rolled on Interstate 74 while on their way to a set of weekend games against the Rivermen in Peoria, Illinois.

Their game on Friday night has been postponed.

Bechard played his entire Western Hockey League career with the Moose Jaw Warriors, posting 100 goals and 238 points in 284 games. He was inducted into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame in the Class of 2012.

He’s been the head coach of the Cottonmouths since 2004-05. He played for the team from 1996-2003 and then again as a player/coach from 2005-07, dressing in three games over two seasons.