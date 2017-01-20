Warriors Aiming to Finish Road Trip Strong

With two games remaining on their B.C. Division road trip, the end is near for the Moose Jaw Warriors, but the team is focused on ending the trek strong.

It’s been an up and down trip so far for the Warriors with struggles at the beginning, but the team has some momentum following a 3-2 overtime win against the Rockets in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Now the Warriors will face their toughest test of the road trip as they head into Prince George on Friday night to take on Nikita Popugaev and the division-leading Cougars in the final game in B.C.

“Two more games on this road trip and we really want to get four more points to finish it off and come back to Moose Jaw happy,” said Wednesday’s overtime hero Brayden Burke. “Obviously Friday is a tough match-up, but we’re confident that we can come in here, play the same way we did against Kelowna and come away with two points.”

The road trip opened with a 4-1 win over Vancouver last Friday, but then the Warriors scored just one goal over the next two games, losing in Victoria and Kamloops.

The coaching staff challenged the team’s leaders to take charge and lead the way, which is what they did on Wednesday in a hard fought win over a tough Rockets’ team.

Burke scored the overtime winner, while 20-year-old defenceman Matt Sozanski picked up his second goal of the season and captain Brett Howden potted the other regulation marker, his 23rd of the year.

Going into Prospera Place, a building which isn’t normally kind to the Warriors, and coming away with a win was a big boost for the team heading into the final stretch of the trip.

“We haven’t had the greatest road trip so far, a couple of tough losses where we didn’t play our best, so it was good to have a game where the team came together, played a good game for sixty minutes and into overtime,” said Burke.

Now the Warriors will try to replicate that against the best team in the Western Conference in the Cougars, who sport a 33-12-2-0 record and are riding a five-game winning streak.

There’s an extra story line to the game, outside two of the league’s top teams going head-to-head, as they also swung a big deal at the WHL Trade Deadline, which saw Popugaev dealt to Prince George for Justin Almeida, Yan Khomenko and draft picks.

In eight games with Prince George, Popugaev has two goals and six points, while Almeida is still looking for his first point with the Warriors and Khomenko has one assist in seven games.

Heading into a battle with one of the best teams in the league, Burke said their success will come down to their work ethic.

“We played a gritty road game in Kelowna, just kept it simple and made the easy plays,” said Burke. “It was good to see where we didn’t give up too much defensively and then got great goaltending as well, so it’s big for the team to come together as well.”

Staying focused on the task in front of them will be key for the Warriors after spending nine days on the road already travelling through British Columbia. With just two games left over the next three days, the Warriors can see the finish line, but Burke said they need to sprint over that line.

“You’ve got to forget about home when you’re coming to the rink, Friday is a big game because we’re still trying to catch Regina and Swift Current is hot on our tail and every point counts,” he said.

“We’re going to come out here, forget about the end of the road trip and try to get two points.”

The Warriors and Cougars hit the ice at 9 p.m. Friday night. The Pre-Game Show is on the air at 8:40 p.m. on Country 100.

Moose Jaw will finish their road trip on Sunday in Edmonton.