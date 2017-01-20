  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre will be a busy place for the next two days as the local club hosts the 115th annual Pioneer Men’s Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday.

16 teams from Moose Jaw and across Southern Saskatchewan will be taking part in the spiel.

The action starts on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with games across all eight sheets in the A event. The games will then pick back up on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run throughout the day with all the finals on the ice at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for the full draw schedule.

There will be a pancake breakfast hosted at Mosaic Place on Saturday morning from 8:30-10 a.m.

In other curling action this weekend, the local Ben Gamble rink will be down in Assiniboia for the Southern Provincial Qualifier as they look to earn a spot in the Saskatchewan Tankard. The games start at 9 a.m. Friday, click here for the full draw.

More Local Sports

Warriors Down Cougars in Northern BC

In their final game of the season against the B.C. Division, the Moose Jaw Warriors put forth an amazing team effort to skate away from Prince George with a 2-1 win over Nikita Popugaev and the…

Rush Set for Home Opener Saturday

A packed house is expected on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon as the Saskatchewan Rush prepare to open their home schedule for the 2017 season. “The whole team is excited to get back in…

Busy Curling Weekend at MJFCC

The Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre will be a busy place for the next two days as the local club hosts the 115th annual Pioneer Men’s Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday. 16 teams from Moose Jaw and across…

Warriors Hall of Famer Involved in Bus Crash

Moose Jaw Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame inductee Jerome Bechard and his Southern Professional Hockey League team, the Columbus Cottonmouths, were involved in a bus rollover while travelling on…

Warriors Aiming to Finish Road Trip Strong

With two games remaining on their B.C. Division road trip, the end is near for the Moose Jaw Warriors, but the team is focused on ending the trek strong. It’s been an up and down trip so far for the…

Durant Signs with Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes made it official on Thursday as they signed quarterback Darian Durant to a three-year contract. Durant’s rights were traded to the Alouettes last Friday in a deal that netted…

Three Warriors Ranked by NHL Central Scouting

The Moose Jaw Warriors had three players crack the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Midterm Rankings this week. Defenceman Josh Brook was the highest ranked player for the Warriors among…

Hockey Day at Riverview

Celebrating Canada’s favourite sport after another year of learning the ins and outs of the game. Wednesday was Hockey Day at Riverview as the Hockey Canada Skills Academy hosted their annual…

Generals Fall in Shootout to Blazers

It was a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday night in the Bridge City as the Moose Jaw Generals lost 6-5 in a shootout against the Saskatoon Blazers. Moose Jaw trailed 2-1 after one, led 4-3 after…

Burke’s Blast Beats Rockets in Overtime

A much needed win for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night. Brayden Burke scored 3:05 into the extra frame as the Warriors knocked off the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at Prospera Place. 🚨🚨🚨…

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Recap

Four games hit the court on Wednesday night in the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League. In the junior girls division, the Peacock Toilers picked up a 52-30 win over the Cornerstone Falcons…

Big Win for Barker in Cash League

Two of the top teams in the Original 16 Cash League went head-to-head on Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. Penny Barker and the BTN Chartered Accountants rink moved into second…

Riverview Re-Opens Gym; Beats Assiniboia

Tuesday was a special night at Riverview Collegiate. The small school on South Hill here in Moose Jaw unveiled their new basketball court in front of a packed crowd for the High School Senior Boys…

Successful Weekend in Calgary for Local Speed Skaters

The Moose Jaw Speed Skating Club is right in the thick of their season as they head off to meets every weekend around the province and Western Canada. This past weekend, four local skaters were in…

Warriors Drop 2nd Straight; Fall to Blazers

The Moose Jaw Warriors created opportunities throughout Tuesday’s game in Kamloops, but they were unable to convert and fell 4-1 to the Blazers at Sandman Centre. Thomas Foster had the lone goal for…

Bantam AA Warriors Earn Win in Regina

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors skated to their first win of 2017 on Tuesday night in the Queen City, knocking off the Regina Aces, 2-1, at the Al Ritchie Arena. Jaxsen Wiebe had the game-winning…

Growing Curling, One Club at a Time

Rob Swan’s love of curling has led him onto quite the journey. Swan was at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Monday night to play a game with some local curlers, which marked the 224th different…

Star-Studded Lineup for Milestone Kinsmen Dinner

The Kinsmen Sports Celebrity Dinner hits a milestone this year as the Kinsmen Club of Moose Jaw gets ready to host the 25th edition of the annual fundraising event coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4. A…

MJ's Ross & Schier Represent Sask in Texas

Two Moose Jaw football players squared off with the United States on Monday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. One night after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC…

Warriors Head into Kamloops Tonight

The Moose Jaw Warriors continue along the road in the B.C. Division on Tuesday as they make their way to Kamloops to battle the Blazers. Moose Jaw will be looking to bounce back from being shutout…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Generals Split Weekend in Tisdale

Monday’s Junior Basketball Recap

Peewee A Warriors Fall to Capitals

Foster & Bast Excited About Joining Warriors

Warriors Split Opening Weekend of Road Trip

Peacock & Central Finish Strong at Invitational

Midget AAs Falter; Success for Other Minor Hockey Teams

MJ’s Arguin Falls Just Short at Last Chance Spiel

Knox Jr Leaves Riders for NFL

Warriors Shutout in Victoria

Warriors Win Road Trip Opener

Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

Flaman Lifts Generals Past Pat Cs in OT

Peacock Wins & Central Falls in Invitational Openers

Bantam A Warriors Win Big over Blues

Klatt Happy to Join Hometown Warriors

Peewee A Warriors Big Winners at Hometown Hockey

Locals Perform Well at Junior Provincials

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Action

Cash League Returns from Break

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





Coffee & Conversation

20 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Coffee & Conversation 42 Hochelaga St E., Moose Jaw





Volunteer Blitz - Western Development Museum

21 January 2017 2:00 pm

Western Development Museum - Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Legion Friendship Afternoon Meat Draw

21 January 2017 3:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Moose Jaw Unites

21 January 2017 7:00 pm

Mae Wilson Theatre, Moose Jaw





Login