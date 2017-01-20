Busy Curling Weekend at MJFCC

The Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre will be a busy place for the next two days as the local club hosts the 115th annual Pioneer Men’s Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday.

16 teams from Moose Jaw and across Southern Saskatchewan will be taking part in the spiel.

The action starts on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with games across all eight sheets in the A event. The games will then pick back up on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run throughout the day with all the finals on the ice at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for the full draw schedule.

There will be a pancake breakfast hosted at Mosaic Place on Saturday morning from 8:30-10 a.m.

In other curling action this weekend, the local Ben Gamble rink will be down in Assiniboia for the Southern Provincial Qualifier as they look to earn a spot in the Saskatchewan Tankard. The games start at 9 a.m. Friday, click here for the full draw.