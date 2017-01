The Montreal Alouettes made it official on Thursday as they signed quarterback Darian Durant to a three-year contract.

Durant’s rights were traded to the Alouettes last Friday in a deal that netted the Saskatchewan Roughriders a pair of draft picks.

The Riders’ decided to trade the veteran quarterback following 11 years with the team after contract talks between the two sides died out.

Durant is now signed with the Alouettes through the 2019 CFL season.

Free agency opens on Feb. 14.