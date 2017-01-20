Three Warriors Ranked by NHL Central Scouting

The Moose Jaw Warriors had three players crack the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Midterm Rankings this week.

Defenceman Josh Brook was the highest ranked player for the Warriors among North American skaters, coming in at 75.

Brook is in his second season with the Tribe, the 17-year-old from Roblin, Manitoba has four goals and 25 points in 46 games this season.

19-year-old forward Brayden Burke and Jayden Halbgewachs, who are the Warriors’ top two scorers, were both passed over in their initial draft year, but cracked the rankings this time around.

Halbgewachs is ranked 140th, while Burke comes in at 175.

There was 58 players in total from the Western Hockey League were listed in the midterm rankings, including Brandon Wheat Kings captain Nolan Patrick as the top ranked North American skater.

Former Warriors forward Nikita Popugaev came in at 18th among North American skaters.

Click here for the full list