Rush Set for Home Opener Saturday

A packed house is expected on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon as the Saskatchewan Rush prepare to open their home schedule for the 2017 season.

“The whole team is excited to get back in Toontown to play in front of the home crowd and hopefully we can get a win under our belt in front of the hometown fans,” said rookie defender Mike Messenger.

The two-time defending champion Rush have stumbled out of the gate a bit this season with losses to the Georgia Swarm and Toronto Rock to start the year.

Messenger said it’s taken them a bit to get going this year, but he’s confident that the boost from the home crowd will help.

“The two games that we played are behind us now, can’t really dwell on them too much, so we’ve got that mentality of what’s next and are focused on Rochester, they’re a good team,” said Messenger.

“We’re still trying to feel each other out, we’ve got a couple of new guys on offence and a couple on defence, like myself, so we’ve just got to get back into the groove.”

Messenger was drafted third overall by the Rush in the 2016 NLL Draft and he’s made a solid impact so far in his first two games, even scoring his first career goal, and picking up two points, against the Rock last week.

He said he’s enjoyed every minute to start of his professional lacrosse career.

“It’s a dream come true, growing up as a little kid this is something that I worked hard my whole life for, so it’s been pretty cool,” said Messenger.

“Getting drafted by the Rush was a bit of a surprise, but I couldn’t be more happy right now to be a part of this team, this organization and everything that they’ve done in the past two years.”

The Rush will be raising their second banner to the rafters of SaskTel Centre on Saturday night and a capacity crowd will be on hand for the game.

“It’s going to be loud and exciting,” said Messenger. “I’ve heard good news from all the players and coaches that we’ve got the best fan base out there and I’m excited to play in front of them.”

The Rush go for their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Knighthawks. They hit the court at 7:30 p.m. at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.