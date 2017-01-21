Warriors Down Cougars in Northern BC

In their final game of the season against the B.C. Division, the Moose Jaw Warriors put forth an amazing team effort to skate away from Prince George with a 2-1 win over Nikita Popugaev and the division-leading Cougars.

The win was big back here in the East Division as well for the Warriors as the Regina Pats and Swift Current Broncos both lost. Moose Jaw now sits just two points back of first place Regina — the Pats do have five games in hand though — and five points in front of third place Swift Current.

In the first period, the Warriors were outshot 12-5 by the Cougars, but the Warriors received some very good quality chances in their five shots and put together plenty of attack time as they did a good job controlling the puck along the Prince George boards.

Zach Sawchenko saw double digit shots from the Cougars, but the Warriors did a great job coming back as a unit defensively and forced the Cougars to take a large number of their shots from the walls or even from the neutral zone.

Seven minutes into the second period, the Warriors were able to claw their way onto the scoreboard. Thomas Foster and Tanner Jeannot battled the Cougars on the Prince George end boards and were eventually able to toss the puck to the blue-line where Brandon Armstrong took a shot and the puck went off the end boards and to the left goal line where Spencer Bast was able to knock in his 1st goal as a Warrior and 7th of the season.

Just over two minutes later at 9:32, the Warriors landed on the power play and were able to convert as Captain Brett Howden swung the puck to Jayden Halbgewachs on the end boards, Halbgewachs then skated behind the net and made a return pass to Howden in the left circle where he one-timed the puck for his 24th of the season to make it 2-0.

Prince George was able to get a goal back just over a minute later at 10:51, when Colby McAuley picked up a loose puck that came off the end boards and to the Warrior left crease where he slid it over the goal line.

In the third period, the Cougars tossed 14 shots on to the Warriors net, but weren’t able to solve Zach Sawchenko, who finished with 34 saves and was named the game’s first star in the one-goal win.

Moose Jaw’s six-game road trip wraps up on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton with their final meeting of the season against the Oil Kings. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 4:40 p.m.