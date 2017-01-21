Hadwin Shoots 59 at CareerBuilder Challenge

Moose Jaw-born Adam Hadwin’s first tournament of the year has been one to remember so far this week.

Hadwin fired a bogey-free, 13-birdie 59 during the third round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday in La Quinta, California.

The Canadian golfer is just the eighth player in PGA tour history to shoot a round under-60 and he also became just the fourth player to post a 59 on a par-72 course.

Hadwin’s 13-under round puts him at 17-under for the tournament and gives him a one-shot lead on American Dominic Bozzelli heading into the final round on Sunday.

In 27 events last season — his second full season on the PGA Tour — Hadwin had two top-10 finishes and he’s still searching for his first career win.

So far in the 2017 season, he’s played in five events, making three cuts and posting one top-10 finish.

Weyburn's Graham DeLaet missed the cut at this week's tournament, despite shooting two subpar rounds.