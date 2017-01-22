Generals Fall to Contacts

Saskatoon Contacts goalie Rayce Ramsay stonewalled the Moose Jaw Generals on Saturday night in the Bridge City. The Generals threw 53 shots at Ramsay, but only beat him once in a 3-1 loss to the Contacts.

All four goals came in the second period, starting with a penalty shot goal by Saskatoon’s Quinton Ong under three minutes into the frame.

Eric McNeilly put the Contacts up by two with 6:24 left in the second, but the Generals were able to answer with a shorthanded goal from Reece Newkirk with 1:02 remaining in the period.

The Contacts were able to get their lead back up to two when Ong scored his second of the game with 23 seconds to go in the second.

The Generals out-shot the Contacts 23-5, but couldn’t get any past Ramsay to cut into Saskatoon’s lead.

The loss was Moose Jaw’s second straight this week up in Saskatoon, dropping their record to 27-7-0-2. They remain two points back of Regina for first place in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

The Generals return to the ice next Saturday at Mosaic Place when they host the Beardy’s Blackhawks.