Sawchenko & Warriors Shutout Oil Kings

Zach Sawchenko made 32 saves on Sunday to record his first shutout of the season as the Moose Jaw Warriors finished their six-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

The Warriors ended up posting a 4-2 record on their 4,600-kilometre trek through the B.C. Division that started on Jan. 13 in Vancouver and ended with Sunday’s win in Edmonton.

They will return to Moose Jaw on a three-game winning streak.

In the first period on Sunday, the Warriors were able to have some grind time inside the Edmonton zone, but the Oil Kings didn’t allow them easy lanes to the net.

The Warriors’ power play produced the first period’s only goal when Brayden Burke took a shot from inside the left circle that was deflected by an Oil King and rolled past goalie Josh Dechaine.

Special teams was the story of the second period.

Early in the frame, the Warriors were given back-to-back power plays, which included 32 seconds of 5-on-3 time. Moose Jaw pushed the puck to the net, but couldn’t slide it past Dechaine.

Then late in the period, Edmonton was given back-to-back power plays, which included 43 seconds of 5-on-3 and the Oil Kings created chances, but Sawchenko made a number of big saves to keep the Warriors in front 1-0 going to the third.

The tight battle continued in the third period and the Warriors finally got some breathing room when Branden Klatt set up Yan Khomenko for a shot at the bottom of the right circle for his first goal with the Warriors, sealing the win.

Moose Jaw sits at 29-12-6-1 overall on the year, which has them fourth overall in the Western Hockey League in winning percentage (.677). They are also second overall in the Eastern Conference, just four points back of the Regina Pats.

The Warriors won’t be back to game action until Friday when they return to Mosaic Place to take on the Saskatoon Blades.