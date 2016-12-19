Warm Week Starts With Wind, Pavement Frost

A wind warning has been issued to start a warm week in southern Saskatchewan.

A disturbance from the west is expected to push wind gusts into the 90 km/hr range in the Swift Current area Monday afternoon, with the wind gradually diminishing overnight.

In Moose Jaw, gusts are expected to peak around 70 km/hr.

The good news is your furnace won't have to work as hard this week.

After starting the weekend with cold weather warnings and wind chills into the -40 range, that windy weather front that moved in brought warmer air.

"Instead of having northerly winds bring down cold Arctic air...we (are) seeing air from the Pacific flow into Saskatchewan, and make it a lot warmer than it's been for the past couple of weeks," said Environment Canada Meteorologist John Paul Cragg.

Cragg says temperatures during the coming week will approach the melting point.

"As we shift from this Arctic air to air from the Pacific, there's better chance of seeing low pressure systems pass through the area, bringing snowfall, and with temperatures this warm, even a chance of freezing rain."

"It looks like this warm air will stick around for quite a bit, for at least the next week, and potentially even further on." said Cragg. "Maybe not as warm as we'll see next week, but at least around average for this time of year. It doesn't like we've got another big Arcitc outbreak on the horizon." he explained.

The average daytime high for this time of year is -7, and the average low is -17.

One side effect of the warm weather was pavement frost being drawn out, which made for some slippery conditions on city streets and area highways. For the latest conditions click here.