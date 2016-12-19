Corner Gas - Lights, Camera, Animation.

The iconic Canadian TV sitcom "Corner Gas" will make a return to the small screen in 2017-18 in the form of an animated series.

The announcement was made on Monday morning by the Comedy Network, confirming they have ordered 13 episodes of the new series. The animated version of Corner gas comes from executive producers Brent Butt and David Story who were the minds behind the original series that ran for 6 seasons on television and a movie version of the show which came out in 2014. The fictional town of Dog River Saskatchewan, was in fact Rouleau Saskatchewan, just 30 minutes south-east of Moose Jaw.

The main cast of is confirmed to return to lend their voices to the new production. The producers have also announced that the character of Emma Leroy will live on with the blessing of the family of the late Janet Wright. Casting for that role is currently underway.

The series creator and star Brent Butt (aka: Brent Leroy) says the process of writing for animation opens the imagination. "It's been a huge amount of fun creating animated scripts for the Corner Gas gang. We use to come up with some pretty wild fantasy sequences and bizarre flashbacks in the old story room, but were limited by what you can do in the real world. Buckle up, we're not in the real word anymore".

Pre-production of the series starts in January of 2017.

Also see: http://www.discovermoosejaw.com/local/the-set-of-corner-gas-has-been-torn-down