"You Have to Be Fit Before You Play, Rather Than Play to Be Fit" - Local Doctor Gives Seniors Exercise Advice

21st Annual Family NYE event December 31st Kinsmen Sportsplex

 Advance tickets available before December 26th, $30 for a family of 4.

Details
"You have to be fit before you play (sports), rather than play them to be fit."

That's advice from Dr. Fauzi Ramadan.  We spoke with the Moose Jaw physician about proper physical activity as we age, in light of the passing of Alan Thicke.

The 69-year old Canadian actor died of a heart attack December 13 after playing hockey.

Ramadan encourages a certain level of activity at ages, but cautions that anything considered "intense" - like hockey - might not be the best course of action.  

"(In hockey) you go from very low physical activity to extreme sometimes," he explained, adding we "need to be cautious about physical activity and consult with a physician about any (exercise) and limitations."

"People who have heart attacks....we prescribe physical activity according to certain protocol," Ramadan continued. "Initially we start as a supervised physical activity and then after that we encourage them to continue (exercising) forever, really."

"Nowadays physical activity is a treatment for many conditions and...we encourage everyone to be physically active."

