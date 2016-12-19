Christmas Inn At St.Andrews Church On Sunday

A supper with all the traditional fixings, an open mic for anyone wanting to sing carols and people coming together over the holidays is the reason behind St.Andrew Church's annual Christmas Inn event.

Organizer, Carol Moran, said they're looking for a few helping hands.

"We could always use some volunteers, it's a fairly big project. Last year they had 110 people."

They will be starting things on Christmas Eve by setting up tables and chairs and doing prep work for the meal.

Moran said she's thankful to local merchants who have made contributions to the meal, as well as St.Andrews Church and other local churches have made monetary donations.

She explained that if you're celebrating before or after the 25th with your family, the Christmas Inn is a great place for you to be on Christmas Day.

Moran asked that anyone wanting to attend, donate or volunteer to contact her by Thursday.