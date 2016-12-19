SaskEnergy Says Province Set A New Record

Saskatchewan has once again set a record for daily gas consumption.

Last Friday SaskEnergy recorded a new record beginning Friday, December 16, 2016 into Saturday, December 17, 2016. They say it was because of residents dealing with extremely cold temperatures and with the help of regular consumption from industrial customers and power plants.

According to SaskEnergy the record was set at 1.33 PetaJoules of consumption, which was 3% higher than our previous record in January.

Due to the increased volume of consumers we've had four winters in a row of record setting consumption.