Government Warning Consumers About Gift Cards

The provincial government is issuing a gift card reminder.

The Financial Consumer Affairs Authority says to keep a close eye when purchasing the popular stocking stuffers - all gift cards bought and sold in Saskatchewan are not allowed to have an expiry date.

They add that using gift cards quickly is a good practice, just in case the company goes out of business.

For more you can call the Consumer Protection Division.

Consumers can call toll free at 1-877-880-5550 or email at [email protected]