Trolley Restoration Underway in Moose Jaw.

When tourists come to Moose Jaw one of the memorable things they experience is a ride around town in the Moose Jaw Trolley.

It's a 34 passenger coach that features wide framed oak windows, curved oak seats, and brass handrails. The vehicle holds a remarkable likeness to the original trolleys that moved citizens up and down the streets of Moose Jaw in the early days of the 20th century. The attraction rates strongly with visitors, scoring 4 out or 5 on the travel site Trip Advisor.

Time and weathering have taken their toll on the vehicle and restoration work is underway according to Tourism Moose Jaw Executive Director Jackie L'Heureux-Mason.

"She's looking much, much better. A little more perky. She had a bunch of oak trim that started to rot to the point where you could grab a handful of wood off the bumpers and different things like that".

"Thanks to Larry (Stewart) and the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company they have been working on her, getting the wood replaced. They put some brightener on the wood and it took years and years off of the weathering of the wood".

Tourism Moose Jaw is raising funds for their "Save The Trolley" campaign by holding a city-wide 50/50 raffle with the grand prize draw today (Tuesday) at 4pm.

L'Heureux-Mason says that the jackpot is already substantial. "We do have over a $1000 already as the jackpot."