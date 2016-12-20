Councillors Continue to Confer on Cast Iron

Moose Jaw city council is set to dive headfirst into the water main replacement program. At Monday night's Executive Committee meeting, city engineering presented a report with history of the project, including the results of Phase 1 that was completed this year.

Since the LIP funding model was defeated in October's referendum, council has to come up with a new way to pay for the project and could choose to alter what options are available to residents according to City Manager Matt Noble

"It's a matter of council giving us some information on how they want the program to encompass those things that they see the community wants in a water utility infrastructure replacement program."

Council will continue discussion with a water main planning session scheduled for Wednesday.