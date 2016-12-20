Local Dive Team Helps Retrieve Submerged Truck

The truck that broke through the ice on Buffalo Pound Lake December 10 was recovered this past weekend.

It took a team of specialized divers and a tow truck about two and a half hours to get the half ton back to the surface according to Curtis Temple, co-owner of Scuba Guys Dive Shop in Moose Jaw. He and four others formed the dive team involved and said the process began by drilling holes around the area where the truck broke through.

"We strategically do our cuts so we don't break the ice and have the truck sink away from us," explained Temple. "We'll have a tow truck hook up to the back of the (submerged) truck and then we cut a big, angled slot in the bottom of the ice so that when it breaks free we have a ramp."

Temple said they would have recovered the vehicle sooner but Mother Nature wasn't cooperating.

"Our diving operations usually can't be run (if it's too cold)," said Temple. "If it's minus ten with a fifteen kilometre an hour wind, that becomes the point where we can't go out."

"We normally wear what we call 'dry' suits," Temple replied when asked how they stay warm in those conditions. "It's a head-to-toe suit that encapsulates us, then over top of that we will wear some regular winter gear like heavy coats and ski pants over top because as we're cutting with chainsaws and ice augers we're going to be covered in water."

According to Temple, most of the ice on the lake was 20" to 24" thick but the pressure ridge where the truck went in was only 6" to 9" and caution is advised in those areas.