Vanier Collegiate Delivers Christmas Spirit

If you live near Vanier collegiate in Moose Jaw, you're getting door-to-door Christmas mail delivery this week.

"We have sixteen Christian Ethics (CE) classes and every student in the school wrote a personalized Christmas card," explained CE teacher Lisa Busto, who said the project also involves the students heading to the areas around the MacDonald St. school and dropping one of the cards into each mailbox.

Busto hopes the assignment will instill in her students the importance of making personal connections.

"In the rush of Christmas you forget to do things for your community and your neighbourhood," she stated. "This year I thought 'we have to get back into the community and build some relationships'."

It didn't take long for her project to have the desired effect.

"About 9:30 I looked out the front window and saw fifteen students running down our street delivering the cards," said Fran Cameron. Her 2nd Avenue home was one of the first to receive the personalized messages Monday morning. "It's awfully nice of the Vanier kids to do it." Each card has a handwritten message

Busto says about 400 cards have been created, with final deliveries set for Wednesday.