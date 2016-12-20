Rubarb Fundraising All About The Kids

RuBarb Productions, Moose Jaw's own professional theatre company, is asking locals to become familiar with and contribute to their "Pillar Project". It recognizes 3-year pledges by individual donors and corporate sponsors on a movable pillar which will be visible at all of RuBarb's Professional and School of Performing Arts performances and events.

Glenn Hagel is a founding board member of RuBarb and the School of Performing Arts and he explains the schools goals.

"We wanted this to be a vehicle for our young people here in Moose Jaw to develop their talents, but along with that, develop a lot of skills that will help them be successful in their futures and becoming leaders in whatever path they choose"

Hagel believes that training in the arts spills over into all aspects of a young person's life. "One of things that happens when young people train in the arts is that they get a lot of the same things that kids that are involved in athletics get. Teamwork, setting goals, sacrifice, working hard, all of those are important things to learn to make your life go well".

Crystal Froese is working with the Pillar Campaign and she explains how it all started.

"We came up with this idea of a mobile pillar. Something we can take to the foyer of every production, something that will be in the foyer at RuBarb in the office so all of the students and actors and people who come to buy tickets will all be able to see the pillar and see who's been recognized on there for supporting RuBarb".

The head office of RuBarb Productions is at 321 Main St. N in downtown Moose Jaw.