Elbow Man Procrastinates in Picking Up Lotto Prize

What would keep you too busy to claim a six-figure lottery prize?

Saskatchewan Lotteries says that Joe Gumulcak of Elbow, SK won $115,403 in the December 11, 2015 Lotto Max draw but just recently stepped forward to collect.

According to the news release Gumulcak says he was "so busy in the months following his finding that he didn’t think about it too often" and "he had a hard time believing he had actually won such a large prize."

Gumulcak says he doesn't have any big plans for the cash yet, but will start by paying bills. He purchased the winning ticket at Lawson Heights Mall in Saskatoon.