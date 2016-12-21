Mosaic to Buy Out Vale SA

Mosaic Potash continues to increase their strong hold on the international market and on Saskatchewan potash operations, as they've announced another acquisition.

Mosaic has purchased Vale SA for about $2.5 billion dollars in cash and stocks. Vale has a mine at Kronau, Saskatchewan and will come to Mosaic as part of the deal.

The Mosaic Company is the world’s largest combined producer of potash and phosphates, with 22.2 million tonnes of operational capacity.