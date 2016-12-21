Drug and Weapons Seized by Crack Down

The last three months has proven to be very successful for The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for Saskatchewan. The team of RCMP and police were cracking down on drug trafficking, with a special focus on out of province residence coming here to deliver or sell.

60 people were arrested over the last three months resulting in 443 charges. Police seized 1700 grams of cocaine, 600 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of marijuana along with a small amount of ecstasy.

$100,000 in cash, over $40,000 worth of stolen property and 11 firearms were also seized as part of the operation.