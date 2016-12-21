Welcome to Winter

This week's warm weather has contributed to some water damage at Moose Jaw's Wigmore hospital. Five Hills Health Region (FHHR) officials issued a news release Tuesday, explaining why there have been…
Swift Current RCMP were busy Wednesday morning. In the early hours members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave…
The Moose Jaw and Regina Police are teaming up for a holiday blitz Wednesday. Moose Jaw Constable Britt Clement has developed a partnership with Regina's officer that handle's their twitter account…
The red and white suits are ready for another season and we're not talking about Santa. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their 2017 schedule and while some shows have yet to be finalized,…
Some fresh snow out there will make some icy patches in the city, but it's not too bad considering it's the first day of winter. The new season arrived Wednesday morning but the forecast is showing…
RuBarb Productions, Moose Jaw's own professional theatre company, is asking locals to become familiar with and contribute to their "Pillar Project". It recognizes 3-year pledges by individual donors…
The last three months has proven to be very successful for The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for Saskatchewan. The team of RCMP and police were cracking down on drug trafficking, with a…
Mosaic Potash continues to increase their strong hold on the international market and on Saskatchewan potash operations, as they've announced another acquisition. Mosaic has purchased Vale SA for…
What would keep you too busy to claim a six-figure lottery prize? Saskatchewan Lotteries says that Joe Gumulcak of Elbow, SK won $115,403 in the December 11, 2015 Lotto Max draw but just recently…
If you live near Vanier collegiate in Moose Jaw, you're getting door-to-door Christmas mail delivery this week. "We have sixteen Christian Ethics (CE) classes and every student in the school wrote a…
The truck that broke through the ice on Buffalo Pound Lake December 10 was recovered this past weekend. It took a team of specialized divers and a tow truck about two and a half hours to get the half…
Seeing the current battle Manitou Beach is mired in when it comes to flooding the Mosaic Company is contributing $150,000 to help cover costs of both a short term fix and long term solution. Manitou…
Moose Jaw city council is set to dive headfirst into the water main replacement program. At Monday night's Executive Committee meeting, city engineering presented a report with history of the…
When tourists come to Moose Jaw one of the memorable things they experience is a ride around town in the Moose Jaw Trolley. It's a 34 passenger coach that features wide framed oak windows, curved oak…
"You have to be fit before you play (sports), rather than play them to be fit." That's advice from Dr. Fauzi Ramadan. We spoke with the Moose Jaw physician about proper physical activity as we age,…