MJPS Live Tweeting Today

The Moose Jaw and Regina Police are teaming up for a holiday blitz Wednesday.

Moose Jaw Constable Britt Clement has developed a partnership with Regina's officer that handle's their twitter account and came up with a new idea.

"We wanted to come up with something to reward the people that are obeying the law, driving the speed limits, that are wearing their seatbelts, that aren't talking on their phones and that are driving sober." said Clement. "Christmas is such a busy time and we wanted drivers to get home safe this holiday season so we though about stopping vehicles and rewarding them for a change instead of giving out tickets."

Wednesday start with live tweeting from Regina and then they'll focus on Moose Jaw for the afternoon describing what they see, what the driver was doing and what the good drivers are receiving in terms of rewards.