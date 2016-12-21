Mosaic Movember Moustache Magic

Every year in the month of November, men from coast to coast in Canada grow moustaches and raise money to bring support to the issues of men's cancers and mental health issues. In Saskatchewan, a group of workers at Mosaic take the challenge very seriously.

They call themselves the Mosaic Moustache Marauders. This years team was made up of 17 workers from the mine sites in Colonsay, Esterhazy, Belle Plaine and the office in Regina. Together, in the month of November, they raised a total of $23,146, placing the team #33 in Canada and #2 in the National Mining Challenge. Members Chris Kelly and Peter Jackson were the top two fundraisers in the Mining Challenge as well.

In the last six Movembers the Mosaic crew has raised over $200,000 together.

This year they were captained by Jarid Hancock, a senior process engineer at Belle Plaine. He has been part of the team for several years but recently his motivation to take part and help became even stronger.

"I lost 3 uncles to cancer within a few years, and then my father was diagnosed with Prostate cancer as well. He is now a cancer survivor, and those events are what really inspired me into action".

Hancock believes that beyond the money raised, education is a huge part of the process.

"Even with staggering statistics, a stigma remains attached to men's health issues. We avoid talking about it and are even reluctant to visit a doctor. One of Movembers goals is to promote a change in this behaviour and encourage men to be more active in understanding and asking questions related to their own health".

Member of the Mosaic Moustache Marauders are James Baumgartner from Colonsay, Peter Jackson and Tyler Hopson from the Regina office, Chris Kelly, Reid Williams, Alexander Miket, and Estian Coetzer from Esterhazy, and from Belle Plaine Jarid Hancock, Cole Bellefeuille, Shaun Gettel, Richard Petit, Jay Steinhauer, Todd Best, Jerri Cameron, Devin, Leys, Chris Reid and Darren Soyka.