Drug Bust in Swift Current Produces $100,000 of Illegal Substances

Swift Current RCMP were busy Wednesday morning. In the early hours members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave North in the city.

Corporal Perry Pelletier of the City Detachment of the RCMP explains.

"Inside the residence, a quantity of Cocaine and Methamphetamine, as well as an amount of cash was located and subsequently seized. At this time we are estimating just over $100,000 in street value."

Andre Douglas Descoteau, 27, and Nicole Rae Heschel, 27, both of Swift Current, were both in court Wednesday morning.

Heschel was charged with one count of possession and then released on a number of court-imposed conditions.

Descoteau was charged with 10 drug related charges and will be held in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 4.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jordan Philippe Marleau, also of Swift Current, who is being sought on a warrant to face a number of drug charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP.