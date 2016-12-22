One Single School Board?

As the province continues to explore "Transformational Change" a new suggestion has a lot of educational professionals wondering how it might work. Could we be moving to just one public school board in the province of Saskatchewan?

Pros and cons to a single provincial school board are detailed in a new report that was written by Dan Perrins. He was commissioned to review school governance options with a focus on saving money, improving student success and accountability. Perrins' report says that a one board model for public schools would cost less and be less complex than the system now, but demonstrating equity between urban and rural schools would be difficult.

Along with the report, the government said that Education Minister Don Morgan has appointed a six-person panel to review options with education stakeholders. They'll present their findings in February.

Between 1995 and 2006 there was significant amalgamation in the province, as the number of school boards shrunk from 119 to the current 28. That number is comprised of 18 public, eight separate Roman Catholic, one separate Protestant and one francophone.