Enjoy the Weather, Cold on the Way

With daytime highs floating around the freezing mark, southern Saskatchewan is getting a welcome break from the incredible cold snap that started the month but Environment Canada is telling us to enjoy the warmer weather while we can.

While the start to winter is well above normal, that colder air is going to be back in time for Christmas according to Regional Meteorologist Terri Lang. "We're certainly running above normal for this time of the year. For the bulk of the week we'll be running above normal."

But, a system of cold air will start to move in on Friday and that will bring with it some snow in time for Christmas. Daytime highs will sink back towards normal and then down below normal as we start the last week of 2016.