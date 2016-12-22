Trolley Fund Gets Major Boost

On the heels of their 50/50 raffle to start the week, the Save the Trolley Campaign received another huge boost right before the holidays. Visit Moose Jaw's destination marketing fund donated $10,000 to the campaign, taking them over their halfway mark.

Executive Director for Tourism Moose Jaw, Jackie L'Heureux-Mason, said this generous contribution exceeded her expectations. "This takes care of more than half of the repairs that we are needing to do and it's also a symbol of a new partnership that we were hoping to establish with Visit Moose Jaw."

Chair of Visit Moose Jaw David Wood, said they knew once they helped Tourism Moose Jaw get the ball rolling, the rest should hopefully be smooth sailing, suggesting the trolley is a major piece of the local tourism industry.

"It's something of a departure from what we normally do, normally we're about bringing events to the city but the trolley bus is somewhat of an icon, it's something that has to be there for everyone that comes to our city so we decided to support it." explained Wood.

The Destination Marketing fund is made up of Mosaic Place and seven hotels around the city that collect an extra 1% from customers so they can use the funds to attract visitors to our city.