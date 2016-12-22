What's Fueling The Increase In Gas Prices?

As Christmas approaches and families make travel plans for the holidays, the Grinch has visited the gas pumps.

In the last two days gas prices in Moose Jaw have risen as much as 9 cents per litre. The increase has many motorists asking why. It would appear the jump has nothing to do with the arrival of Christmas.

Prices across the country have increased 17% in the last week in response to OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) announcing a production cut. The cut means less oil on the market, and an increase in the price of the commodity. Around mid-day Wednesday a barrel of oil was trading at just over $53 a barrel, and increase of about $6.00 since the start of the month.

Some observers expect the prices to continue to increase past January 1st, 2017.