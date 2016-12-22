The Holidays Are Here - What To Do?

With the arrival of the Christmas break for kids in the Prairie South and Holy Trinity School Divisions in Moose Jaw, the city is reminding residents of several of activities to the keep the kids, and the whole family, busy over the holidays.

The city continues to work at getting the outdoor rinks and skating pads in Moose Jaw ready for the holidays. You'll find a total of 15 outdoor surfaces, including 11 with boards and 3 simple skating pads plus the oval in Wakamow Valley.

There are also several indoor public skate times set up over the holidays, including free skating and shinny sessions. These happen at the Bert Hunt, Wally Boschuk and the Kinsmen Sportsplex.

The Kinsmen Sportsplex also features regular swimming times over the holidays with the exception of December 24th through 26th when the pool will be closed.

For a full list of Swim times click here.

For the holiday skating and shinny schedule click here.