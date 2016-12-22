Lumsden-area Man Dies After Bobcat Goes Through the Ice

Southey RCMP says a man from the R.M. of Lumsden is dead after an accident Wednesday.

Police responded to a call regarding the incident at 1:35 Wednesday afternoon, and say the 33-year old victim was the driver of a Bobcat that went through the ice on a body of water on private property.

RCMP say the incident was not suspicious, and family has been notified. A name will not be released.