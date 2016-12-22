Lumsden-area Man Dies After Bobcat Goes Through the Ice

Southey RCMP says a man from the R.M. of Lumsden is dead after an accident Wednesday. Police responded to a call regarding the incident at 1:35 Wednesday afternoon, and say the 33-year old victim was…
On the heels of their 50/50 raffle to start the week, the Save the Trolley Campaign received another huge boost right before the holidays. Visit Moose Jaw's destination marketing fund donated $10,000…
With daytime highs floating around the freezing mark, southern Saskatchewan is getting a welcome break from the incredible cold snap that started the month but Environment Canada is telling us to…
Gensource Potash is pleased with early test results on their exploration wells northwest of Moose Jaw. According to a Gensource news release, "the company completed the first of two confirmation…
As the province continues to explore "Transformational Change" a new suggestion has a lot of educational professionals wondering how it might work. Could we be moving to just one public school board…
Every year in the month of November, men from coast to coast in Canada grow moustaches and raise money to bring support to the issues of men's cancers and mental health issues. In Saskatchewan, a…
This week's warm weather has contributed to some water damage at Moose Jaw's Wigmore hospital. Five Hills Health Region (FHHR) officials issued a news release Tuesday, explaining why there have been…
Swift Current RCMP were busy Wednesday morning. In the early hours members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave…
The Moose Jaw and Regina Police are teaming up for a holiday blitz Wednesday. Moose Jaw Constable Britt Clement has developed a partnership with Regina's officer that handle's their twitter account…
The red and white suits are ready for another season and we're not talking about Santa. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their 2017 schedule and while some shows have yet to be finalized,…
Some fresh snow out there will make some icy patches in the city, but it's not too bad considering it's the first day of winter. The new season arrived Wednesday morning but the forecast is showing…
RuBarb Productions, Moose Jaw's own professional theatre company, is asking locals to become familiar with and contribute to their "Pillar Project". It recognizes 3-year pledges by individual donors…
The last three months has proven to be very successful for The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for Saskatchewan. The team of RCMP and police were cracking down on drug trafficking, with a…
Mosaic Potash continues to increase their strong hold on the international market and on Saskatchewan potash operations, as they've announced another acquisition. Mosaic has purchased Vale SA for…
What would keep you too busy to claim a six-figure lottery prize? Saskatchewan Lotteries says that Joe Gumulcak of Elbow, SK won $115,403 in the December 11, 2015 Lotto Max draw but just recently…