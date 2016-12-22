Casting A Wider Internet

×

How important is the Internet to your life?  

According the the body that governs telecommunications in Canada, the CRTC, it's so vital they are declaring it a required basic service to all Canadians.  

The announcement came this week with the commission saying that internet access is as important, if not more important, than access to telephone landlines.  The CRTC will co-ordinate efforts with the government and industry leaders to reach it's new targets.  The goal is to have internet available in 90% of Canadian homes by 2021 and 100% penetration within 15 years.

Currently almost about 82% of Canadian homes have basic online access and 93% of Canadians are active internet users.  That totals around 32.4 million people.  

The average Canadian spends over 36 hours online every month typically visiting 80 different sites.  According to the web traffic measurement service Alexa, Google, YouTube, and Facebook top the list.

