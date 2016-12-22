New Southern Plains Metis Local #160 Has A New Board

There is a brand new board of Directors for the Southern Plains Metis Local #160.

Led by board president Gary Blondeau, the goal of the group is to meet the needs of the Metis population in and around Moose Jaw.

“We plan on having workshops as well as putting out a survey. That's for a needs assessment, whether it be language, culture, education or employment,” Blondeau said.

They wanted to have the board in place before their provincial election on February 4th so that the local could be up and running.

They will have an all-candidates meeting on February 4th at the Army Navy and Air Vets, but first they will have a general meeting on January 22nd at Cornerstone Christian School at 1:30. The public is invited.